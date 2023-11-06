AUSTIN (KXAN) — An announcement on Monday from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office said he was diagnosed with “viral pneumonia” last week.

The announcement said Patrick is recovering and working from home. Furthermore, Patrick canceled all his scheduled meetings, which included “both official and political engagements.”

Members of the Texas Senate “are fully prepared to address any issues” Gov. Greg Abbott may have, including a fourth special session, and will “move promptly to pass substantial legislation in the House,” the release said.