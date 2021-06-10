Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces bid for re-election in 2022

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick presides over session on the Senate floor at the state capitol on Tuesday. (Courtesy: Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is running for re-election in 2022.

He made the announcement via a video posted on his Twitter account Thursday, and he said he’s looking forward to “keeping Texas red.”

He said in the video he’s “especially proud” to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Patrick was Trump’s campaign manager in Texas in 2016 and 2020.

Patrick was first elected as Lt. Gov. in 2014, and then won re-election in 2018. There are no term limits for Lt. Gov. in Texas, and in the video, Patrick said he’ll “crush” Democrats in 2022 and that someone has to “push back and stop the destructive policies of the Biden Administration.”

Mike Collier, the Democratic challenger to Patrick in 2018, lost by five percentage points, but he’s ready to give it another try.

KXAN’s news partners at Texas Tribune reported in April that Collier formed an exploratory committee to run again, but Collier said that was more of a “confirmatory” committee and he’s “intent on doing this.”

In a release following Patrick’s announcement, Collier called himself “Dan Patrick’s worst nightmare.”

“In this race for Lieutenant Governor, light will prevail over darkness and Dan Patrick’s time as Lieutenant Governor will come to an end. I’m going to retire Dan Patrick and that work continues today,” Collier said.