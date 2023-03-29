AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Senate Education Committee on Wednesday is considering a bill that would enforce “local community values” in school library books and could expose librarians to criminal penalties for harmful material in their libraries.

Senate Bill 13 would create school library advisory councils tasked with ensuring “local community values are reflected in each school library catalog.” Members of each council would be chosen by the school district’s board of trustees.

“The proposed legislation provides increased structure and transparency to the processes and

standards for school library book acquisition and review policies to ensure that school library

collections are appropriate for their campuses based on state standards relating to grade, age, and developmental appropriateness, as well as community values,” the bill’s author Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) wrote.

The bill also would subject librarians and teachers to criminal penalties for exposing children to harmful material.

Under current law, a person has an affirmative defense to the crime of distributing harmful material to minors if they do so with an educational justification. SB 13 would remove that justification. Exposing children to harmful material is penalized as a Class A misdemeanor.

The Texas Library Association worries the bill will push librarians away from their career and enforce duplicative review processes.

“We’re seeing great numbers of librarians already leaving the profession, self-censoring materials that are important to have in their collections,” Executive Director of the Texas Library Association Shirley Robinson said. “We’re already dealing with an educator workforce shortage, and we don’t want to add to that, because that’s only going to harm our kids.”

SB 13 also requires schools to notify parents of the books their children check out of their library and clarifies that parents have a right to view their child’s reading history.

Robinson argued these provisions are frivolous and duplicative.

“There are already many policies and procedures in place that librarians utilize on a day to day basis to make sure that their collections are relevant and appropriate for the children that are using those libraries,” she said. “We understand parents want greater transparency about what materials their children are checking out. However, this is going to increase the burden on librarians. Students will end up waiting for months and months to get new books that they might be wanting to read.”