AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 88th legislative session has been a busy five months. The Texas Senate and House of Representatives filed more than 8,000 bills and 3,400 resolutions. As of Wednesday afternoon, only 811 bills and 3,107 resolutions have passed.

Wednesday is the last day for both chambers to consider bills passed by their counterparts.

With less than a week before the last day of the session (Sine Die) approaches, which bills have moved on to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for him to potentially sign into law?

Changed bills pending review

A bill passed in one chamber can change, whether through amendments or committee substitutions, as it moves through the other. In order for a bill to advance to the governor’s desk, the chamber that originally filed the bill has to approve those changes; if they don’t, a conference committee is formed for further debate on it.

Senate Bill 12, once called the “Drag Ban Bill,” was substituted by the House State Affairs committee to remove language related to gender expression and drag performances. The Senate has yet to approve this significant change to the bill.

But the most critical bill for Texas is HB 1 — the state’s budget. It is currently in a conference committee.

Other changed bills that need approval:

Both chambers have until May 29 to consider these changes.

Bills on the way

As of Wednesday, 652 bills have been sent from the Legislature to the governor:

HB 2127, approved by the Senate, strips Texas cities of the authority to establish local ordinances related to the State’s agriculture, finance, insurance, labor, natural resources and occupation codes. This would mean municipal governments would only have a chance every two years to submit desired changes through the state legislative process.

SB 14, a ban on transition-related health care for minors, advanced to the governor on May 19. Abbott said in a May 18 interview with Fox News that he will sign the bill.

Here are some of the other bills heading to the governor:

Murder charges can be brought for fentanyl poisoning (HB 6)

Kennel Safety Bill (HB 2063)

Tax exemption for diapers, wound dressings and menstrual products (SB 379)

Medical billing transparency (SB 490)

Bills already signed

As of Wednesday, Abbott has signed 157 bills:

The current rate of bill survivability is 10.1%. Of the ones passed, the governor has signed 19.4%. Most bills signed by Abbott will go into effect Sept. 1.

Here are some of the bills signed into law:

A current list of bills signed by the governor is below (5/24):

Abbott has only vetoed one bill so far, SB 1615, which would have entered Texas into an interstate compact for cosmetology licensure.

According to The Texas Tribune, Abbott said he would veto SB 8, a bill to create a school voucher system, if it failed to “expand the scope of school choice.”

