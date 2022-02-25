Texas leaders share reactions to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With no Supreme Court opening to slow them, President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are putting judges on federal trial and appellate courts at a much faster clip than any of Biden’s recent predecessors. Eight judges already have been confirmed, including potential Supreme Court pick Brown Jackson to the federal appeals court in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas leaders are sharing their reactions to President Joe Biden selecting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his Supreme Court justice nominee.

The White House released a statement Friday morning confirming Biden’s intent to nominate Jackson, who he called “one of the nation’s brightest legal minds.” She currently serves as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. If confirmed, she’ll become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation,” Biden’s statement read.

Before the full Senate can vote on her confirmation, Jackson will appear first for questioning before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. A date for that hearing has not been set yet.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn serves on the judiciary committee. He released a statement Friday saying he looks forward to meeting her and reviewing her background and record.

“Ultimately I will be looking to see whether Judge Jackson will uphold the rule of law and call balls and strikes, or if she will legislate from the bench in pursuit of a specific agenda,” Cornyn said. “No matter what, Judge Jackson will be given the dignity and respect she deserves. The American people will see a starkly different process from the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh and other judicial nominees during the previous Administration.”

In June last year, Cornyn voted against Jackson to serve on the D.C. appeals court, as did Texas’s other Republican senator, Ted Cruz. However, three Republicans — Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted with the Democrats at that time to confirm Jackson.

Jackson could potentially fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s position on the high court after he announced in January that he would retire at the end of the term. Interestingly, Jackson once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks. Biden previously made a promise during the presidential campaign to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, the retiring Dallas Democrat, tweeted her support Friday for Jackson’s nomination, calling it “a historic moment.”

“Judge Jackson will bring an impressive record of both legal and lived experience to our highest court,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to a quick, strong, and bipartisan confirmation in the Senate.”

Former President Barack Obama also congratulated Jackson for her potential appointment to the Supreme Court. He said on Twitter that she will now inspire other Black women to reach their goals.

“As a protégé of Justice Breyer, Judge Jackson earned a reputation for pragmatism and consensus building. It’s part of why I nominated her twice – first as a district judge, and then to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, where she earned praise from both Democrats and Republicans,” Obama said. “Like Justice Breyer, Judge Jackson understands that the law isn’t just about abstract theory. It’s about people’s lives. @POTUS Biden has made an excellent choice, and I look forward to seeing Judge Jackson confirmed.”

As more reaction comes in Friday to Jackson’s nomination, KXAN will work to update this story.

