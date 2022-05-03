AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas leaders are sounding off after a news website Monday night published a draft majority opinion signaling that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade.

News outlet Politico obtained the February draft majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito. The draft opinion could have changed since then, and a published opinion from the court is expected within the next two months.

The Texas Tribune reports if the draft does reflect the final decision of SCOTUS, expected this summer, it would virtually eliminate abortion access in Texas.

Here’s what Texas leaders had to say after Politico’s report hit social media.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Twitter:

“I hope that #SCOTUS returns the question of abortion where it belongs: the States. This is why I led a 24-state coalition in support of MS’s law banning them after 15 wks. I’ll con’t to ensure that TX protects the unborn & pray for the end of abortion across our nation. #ProLife”

Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Hannah Roe Beck said, in part, in a statement:

“This news is no surprise in Texas, where our right to an abortion has been under attack for decades, but that doesn’t lessen the blow that this levels against people and families in Texas or in our nation. Our right to an abortion is fundamental to our freedoms as Texans and Americans. But yet again — conservatives in our courts, our congress, and our state legislatures have failed us while they pander to their extremist primary bases and donors. Americans have fought for generations to defend our right to control our bodies, to control our decision on when to start a family. No person ought to have the right to intervene in such a personal, intimate decision.”

Texas Right to Life posted to Twitter:

“Developing: A leaked draft from SCOTUS alleges the full reversal of Roe v. Wade. Please pray that the justices will be courageous! The leak could be an attempt by pro-abortion radicals to intimidate the court.”

Former state senator Wendy Davis said, in part, on MSNBC:

“It’s not just about an individual and her family and what the impacts might be. It’s about the economic outfall that will occur.”

Democratic Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke wrote on social media:

“Every woman deserves the freedom to make their own decisions about their body, health care, and future. It’s never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion.”

Former Austin council member and current Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35 Greg Casar said in a statement:

“If these Trump-appointed judges get their way, Texas’ abortion ban would be made worse, and it would spread across 26 other states. We can and must stop this. We can protect the constitutional right to an abortion by codifying Roe v. Wade into law right now. There is no excuse to wait. The filibuster must end and the Senate must pass the House’s Women’s Health Protection Act.”

KXAN will update this story as more statements are released.