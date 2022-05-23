AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of Republican state lawmakers are preparing a plan that would keep private companies from helping employees seek abortions outside of Texas, should Roe v. Wade be overturned, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Tribune reports a group of 14 GOP legislators within the State House of Representatives sent a letter to the CEO of Lyft last Wednesday.

The letter reportedly outlined a plan that would include the introduction of bills in the next legislative session that would ban companies from doing business in the state if they offer abortion-related health care.

The effort is being led by Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from KXAN on Monday.

In late April, Lyft CEO Logan Green tweeted the company would cover travel costs for employees who are enrolled in a medical benefit plan and need to travel more than 100 miles to find an in-network abortion provider.

Lyft also announced it would cover 100% of legal fees for drivers sued under both state’s abortion laws.

If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, a state “trigger law” would ban nearly all abortion procedures in Texas, with the only exceptions being to save the life of the pregnant person or keep them from serious impairment.

