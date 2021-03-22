Texas Republican lawmakers hold press conference after visit to the border

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six Republican Texas state senators — all women — held a press conference Monday afternoon after returning from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sens. Jane Nelson, Joan Huffman, Donna Campbell, Lois Kolkhorst, Dawn Buckingham and Angela Paxton were all in attendance.

This comes after new photos were released of the U.S. Custom and Border Protection’s tent processing facility in Donna, Texas. The photos show unaccompanied migrant children and teens sharing cots on a cement floor.

The photos were released by U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s office.

