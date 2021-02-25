Texas lawmakers grill energy providers, state regulators over deadly winter storm failures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers questioned state energy regulators and leaders of major power providers on Thursday about the failures that left millions in the state without power last week during unprecedented, deadly winter storms.

The Texas House and Senate held dueling emergency hearings, which featured testimonies by representatives of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Public Utility Commission, as well as the heads of power providers NRG, Vistra Corp. and Calpine.

During the joint testimony of Mauricio Guitierrez, president and CEO of NRG, and Curtis Morgan, president and CEO of Vistra Corp., state Rep. Todd Hunter of Corpus Christi demanded accountability for action, or inaction, that led to the energy disaster.

“I haven’t heard much, so, I think here’s the question folks want to ask you: who’s at fault?” Hunter said.

Guitierrez and Morgan both defended winterization efforts by their respective companies but said power providers share some of the blame. Morgan said ERCOT, the entity that manages Texas’ power grid, didn’t take the storms seriously enough.

Morgan said he has long been a proponent of the state’s deregulated energy market, but no longer knows if the system is sustainable. He said poor communication, lacking winterization efforts and a natural gas process susceptible to freezing temperatures were all factors in the blackout.

“My faith is shaken,” he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott doubled down on his criticism of ERCOT on Thursday during a press conference on vaccine distribution in Corpus Christi.

Abbott said the entity was unprepared and failed to appropriately communicate with energy providers and the public about the severity of the storms.

“And then they did the equivalent of slamming on the brakes while driving on ice, and it led to a collision,” Abbott said.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia, a Dallas Democrat, attempted to shift more of the focus of the House hearing to the Public Utility Commission, which has oversight of ERCOT and regulatory authority over the energy sector in Texas.

“(PUC board members are) not elected. They have advice and consent of the Senate, but that’s the governor’s hand-picked team to regulate the market,” Anchia said.

KXAN will continue to update this story as the hearings are ongoing.