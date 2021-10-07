Texas lawmakers call for special session action on anti-vaccine mandate bills

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A handful of Republican state lawmakers are calling for action on anti-vaccine mandate legislation during the current third special legislative session.

The legislators are asking Governor Greg Abbott to add mandates to an already busy special session slate that includes redistricting, COVID-19 funding, property tax relief, and the recent addition of increased penalties for election crimes.

The group Guardians of Medical choice is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at the state Capitol. Expected speakers include Republican representatives Steve Toth, Briscoe Cain, Mayes Middleton, and Senator Bob Hall.

All have filed legislation that would either limit government or employer actions when it comes to vaccination mandates or allow for exemptions for religious reasons or “reasons of conscience.” In total, 19 bills have been filed by GOP lawmakers.

Look for updates to this story later in the day.