Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session to address ‘police violence against the black community’

State Rep. Lorraine Birabil, D-Dallas, attends a meeting of the Texas House Higher Education Committee, moments prior to being sworn in as the representative for House District 100 on Feb. 11, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Hours before Governor Greg Abbott travels through her legislative district to meet with law enforcement and local elected officials, State Rep. Lorraine Birabil, D-Dallas, has urged him to call an emergency special session “to address the police violence against the black community.”

“We need accountability and we need it now,” Birabil wrote on Facebook, addressing recent protests around Texas sparked by George Floyd’s death, among others. “Employing militance is not an acceptable alternative to lawmaking.”

“The message that Gov. Abbott is sending to the black community is that his first response will be force,” she added.

Birabil was sworn into office in February. She won the House District 100 seat in a special election after Eric Johnson vacated it when he won the Dallas Mayor’s race.

Birabil has dubbed her legislation proposal the “See Something, Say Something” Bill. She plans to file it when the filing period opens in the fall.

In her proposal, Birabil calls for a requirement for law enforcement officers to file a formal report if they witness an act of police brutality or misconduct. Possible charges could range from a Class A misdemeanor to a felony charge of aiding and abetting a criminal, though Birabil said she’s working out some of those details with the Texas Legislative Council.

“It asks law enforcement officers to do no more than what the general public does, that they ask us to do,” Birabil said in a Tuesday interview.

“It’s something that officers should be encouraged and actively wanting to do because at the end of the day, it is those bad actors that make the department look bad when we truly do have officers who want to do the right thing are working hard every day to do so,” Birabil said.

Birabil’s proposal also calls for increased access to internal affairs investigation evidence.

“A recent audit of the Dallas Police Department revealed that many of the complaints had not actually been processed or forwarded to the appropriate area,” she said.

“Not only that, but the Director of the Office of Community Police Oversight, did not have access to the internal internal affairs portal or to the evidentiary portal in order for them to conduct a thorough investigation of these complaints,” she said. “These are critical call to actions that are required in order to increase transparency and ensure that officers who are responsible are actually held accountable.”

Abbott will travel to Dallas on Tuesday for an afternoon press conference with law enforcement and local elected leaders from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The heads of the Texas Military Department and Texas Department of Public Safety will join Abbott for the briefing on state’s response to continued protest violence, according to Abbott aides.

“I’ve lived in District 100 for 20 years,” Birabil said. “It’s the place where my husband and I are raising our small child, she’s one years old, I know the weight of that, that that carries…”

Birabil faces a primary runoff to retain her seat on July 14.