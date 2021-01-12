Texas lawmaker brought his sons’ Astros cutouts instead of family to Capitol

Rep. Armando Walle tweeted that he brought Houston Astros cutouts of his two sons to accompany him on the first day of the session.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas state lawmaker made sure his family could still accompany him on the first day of the legislative session by bringing their Houston Astros cutouts onto the House floor.

Rep. Armando Walle posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon of himself wearing a mask and holding cutouts of his two young sons sporting their Astros gear.

The Democratic legislator, who represents Texas House District 140, wrote in his social media post, “My boys and family were not happy about missing swearing-in day. It’s always a special occasion. Alternative was to bring our @astros cut-outs.”

Alternative was to bring our ⁦@astros⁩ cut-outs. #txlege #WalleWorld ⁦@debbie_walle⁩ pic.twitter.com/Uq25dDtMZL — Armando Walle (@RepWalle) January 12, 2021

In an abbreviated kickoff, Texas lawmakers convened at the State Capitol on Tuesday for the 87th Legislative Session. Concerns about COVID-19 changed the usual pomp and circumstance of the opening ceremonies, which involve swearing in members, speeches from state leaders and celebrating with invited guests.

Walle held a live stream on Facebook so his followers could watch him take the oath of office Tuesday since the Capitol limited visitors due to the pandemic. He’s served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2008.

The events Tuesday were limited in size and length to comply with social distancing requirements and to avoid keeping large groups of people in an enclosed space for an extended period of time.

Outside the Capitol, visitors encountered a heavy presence from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At least 20 armed demonstrators dispersed after gathering for a time on the south area of the grounds, while about 10 people protested the COVID-19 vaccine on the north side.