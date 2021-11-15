Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush formally files to join attorney general race

FILE PHOTO: George P. Bush delivers his victory speech after winning the race for Texas land commissioner Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Monday he officially filed to be in the race for Texas Attorney General.

“Today, I formally filed to put my name on the ballot for Texas Attorney General,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “Our state should not tolerate corruption or incompetency.”

Bush went on to say as attorney general, he’ll secure the border, support law enforcement, restore integrity and crack down on human traffickers.

Bush took office as land commissioner in January 2015. He’s a native Texan who was born in Houston. According to the Texas General Land Office website, he worked as a teacher in Miami after graduating from Rice University and serving in Afghanistan as an officer with the U.S. Naval Reserve. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law.

Bush previously told KXAN’s State of Texas in October he has the experience to manage and reform the attorney general’s office.

“I think this campaign comes down to executive experience. I’m the only one that’s run organizations in the private sector, the public sector and also in the military,” Bush said in October. “I’m ready to start this job day one.”

Bush joins Republicans Texas State Rep. Matt Krause and Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman in challenging incumbent Ken Paxton, who’s been plagued by a criminal case, a newer FBI investigation and lawsuit brought against him by his former aides.

On the Democratic side, Dallas lawyer Lee Merritt has launched a campaign as well as former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski.