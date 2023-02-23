AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan announced several key legislative priorities for the chamber during the 88th Texas Legislature session.

According to Phelan, the priorities focus on improving the privacy and security of Texans, as well as better supporting mothers and children in the state.

Phelan said the four primary bills being addressed during the session were:

House Bill 4 by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione

House Bill 12 by Rep. Toni Rose

House Bill 18 by Rep. Shelby Slawson

House Bill 300 by Rep. Donna Howard

House Bill 4 (Texas Data Privacy and Security Act)

HB4 would grant Texans new online rights, including the ability to crack down on how companies collect, and in some instances, profit from their personal data.

House Bill 12

HB12 would extend Medicaid eligibility to new mothers in Texas to a year after the delivery of their child, significantly increasing the length of time moms can access critical postpartum health coverage.

House Bill 18 (Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act)

HB18 would equip Texas parents with tools to keep their children safe online, including the ability to put a stop to addictive algorithms and prevent companies from collecting private information.

House Bill 300

HB300 would exempt, among other essential baby items, diapers and wipes, along with feminine hygiene products from the state’s sales tax, helping to make those items for mothers and families in the state more affordable.

“I am so proud of the hard work that members of the Texas House have already put into these four legislative proposals, which reflect some of the most pressing issues on the minds of Texans today,” Speaker Phelan said. “These bills are great starting points for our chamber as we work to get them over the finish line this legislative session, and I thank Representatives Capriglione, Rose, Slawson and Howard for their leadership.”

Phelan said additional legislative priorities of the Texas House would be announced in the coming days.

On Thursday, Phelan also formed the House Select Committee on Community Safety to consider gun-related legislative proposals that are filed during the 88th Legislature.

The following members of the Texas House were appointed to serve on the committee: