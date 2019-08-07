Texas House to begin an investigation into Speaker Dennis Bonnen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas House will begin investigating its own Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen. On Wednesday, the Republican of the House General Investigating Committee announced they’ll hold a public hearing on Monday.

This announcement comes after the leader of a political non-profit Michael Quinn Sullivan accused Bonnen of a quid-pro-quo. Sullivan said Bonnen asked his group, Empower Texans, to target ten other Republicans in their re-election campaigns.

In exchange, Bonnen would grant Sullivan’s group media credential giving them access to lawmakers on the floor. Sullivan claims he has audio of the entire meeting.

Bonnen denies the allegations and has called on Sullivan to release the audio of the meeting.

On Tuesday, Bonnen released an email titled “I’m Sorry” apologizing to 150 Texas House members. “I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally,” Bonnen wrote. “I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I ask for your forgiveness, and I hope to rebuild your trust.”