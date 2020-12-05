Texas House Republican Caucus endorses Rep. Dade Phelan as next Speaker of the House

State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced on Nov. 4, 2020 in a press conference that he had enough pledged support from lawmakers to become the Speaker of the Texas House. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas House Republican Caucus has selected state Rep. Dade Phelan as its endorsed candidate to become the next Speaker of the Texas House.

Phelan is one of a number of lawmakers who has stated an intent to run to succeed Dennis Bonnen as House Speaker.

Last month, he insisted he had enough support to become the next Speaker, saying “the race is over.”

“Texas House Republicans hold Representative Phelan in the highest esteem and we are confident he shall be a successful House Speaker that will achieve many legislative triumphs over the next biennium,” Chairman Jim Murphy said.

“It is my honor to have received the endorsement of my House Republican colleagues to become Speaker of the Texas House, and I am humbled by the trust and confidence they have placed in me today,” Phelan said.

The official vote will take place on the first day of the legislative session in January.