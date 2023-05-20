AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Texas House voted to pass Senate Bill 17 (SB 17), which would prevent public colleges and universities in Texas from having diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices or policies.

The bill also prohibits hiring or employment practices that take into account race, sex, color or ethnicity, other than through the use of color-blind and sex-neutral hiring processes, in accordance with any applicable state and federal antidiscrimination laws.

Representatives attempted 23 amendments on Saturday, but the House only successfully adopted one from Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin. That amendment tasks the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to conduct an annual study for the legislature on the impact of SB 17, as well as provide recommendations.

The study would look at the grade point averages, and rates of recruitment, acceptance, matriculation, retention and graduation of students. The data would be examined by race, sex, color, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The bill now returns to the Texas Senate, who can either accept or refuse the House’s changes.