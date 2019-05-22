Texas House passes bill to further prevent surprise medical bills
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On a 146-0 vote, legislators in the Texas House approved a bill this week to further prevent patients with state-regulated health plans from getting surprise medical bills.
Senate Bill 1264, filed by State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, and sponsored by State Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, in the Texas House, prevents patients from getting balance billed in situations where they unknowingly and unintentionally receive out-of-network care. Balance billing occurs when a doctor, hospital or health care provider is out of network. SB 1264 also creates an arbitration process that removes patient-initiated mediation and expands the Texas Department of Insurance mediation program between health plans and out-of-network providers.
“This is an incredibly supportive step in lowering skyrocketing out-of-pocket healthcare costs in Texas,” Dr. Oliverson said in a statement.
Lawmakers on the national level are also working on the issue of surprise medical bills. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, held a hearing with representatives from different health groups to explore approaches to federal legislation that protects patients from being caught in the middle of health plans and providers. Doggett also authored the End Surprise Billing Act of 2019.
President Donald Trump has called for an end to surprise medical bills and his administration backs bipartisan proposals.
The Texas Senate passed the bill in April. It will have to approve the changes by the Texas House and after that, it will be sent to the governor’s desk.
Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $100 million overhaul to the state's mental health system survived a hectic, heated, and bitter fight between Republican leadership in the Texas House and a small group of Tea Party House members.
A bill establishing the Texas Mental Health Care Consortium was left for dead earlier in the night on a technicality, found by Bedford Republican Jonathan Stickland. The Consortium was a key part of Senate Bill 10, one of Governor Greg Abbott's priority items. SB 10 was voted unanimously out of the Texas Senate and needed to pass the Texas House by midnight Tuesday.
Rep. Stickland noticed the bill analysis did not adequately describe the bill, leaving out all the organizations the bill would impact and who would be on the governing body of the Consortium.Read the Full Article
DPS honors fallen Texas troopers at memorial service
AUSTIN (Nexstar)— The bagpipes and a gun salute filled the air with sound and smoke at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, as agency leaders honored officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
DPS Director Colonel Steven McCraw says 221 Troopers, Rangers, and Special Agents have been killed in action since 1823.
"It takes courage, both mental and physical to knowingly risk your life every day to protect people," McCraw said, acknowledging the Troopers who were shot and hit by drivers on Texas roads.Read the Full Article
Senate approves bill to end mobile voting in Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Mobile voting, where county elections officials bring equipment to places like nursing homes, may soon be illegal in Texas.
State senators passed a bill to ban moving polling locations during early voting. The bill requires any polling place to remain at the same location throughout the early voting location.
Supporters of the bill say it keeps authorities from giving some people an easier way to vote, while excluding others from that opportunity.Read the Full Article
