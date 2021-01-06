Texas House offers limited public tickets for swearing-in ceremony on opening day of legislative session

A chair in the Texas House Gallery is adorned on Jan. 4, 2021 with a sign stating the seat should remain empty to promote social distancing. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas House of Representatives has announced the ticketing process to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the first day of the 87th Legislative Session.

The House gavels in at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The public can sign up for seating online here.

“Due to capacity limitations implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19, all general admission seats will be assigned, ticketed, and allocated to guests on a first-come, first-served basis,” a press release stated.

House leadership did not indicate exactly how many seats would be available.

The Capitol reopened Monday with pandemic protocols in place ahead of the session.