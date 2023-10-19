AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives will unveil what they’re calling a “transformative school finance plan.”

They’re set to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the details of the Fully Fund Our Future Act, according to a news release. This is happening during the third special legislative session focused primarily on Gov. Greg Abbott’s call to create an education savings account system in the state, which would allow families to use public dollars to pay for private schools.

The proposal is opposed by Texas Democratic lawmakers as well as some rural Republican leaders in the House. It already passed the Texas Senate during this special session, and Abbott recently stated he “will not stop until we get ESAs passed in the state of Texas.”

Democrats remain in the minority in Texas government, so it’s not likely they’ll be able to get much momentum to pass the proposal they’re announcing Thursday.

KXAN will provide a live stream, though, of their remarks starting at 9 a.m. in this story and on the station’s Facebook page.