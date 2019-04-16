Texas Politics

Texas House delays property tax debate

By:
Posted: Apr 15, 2019 / 10:15 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 15, 2019 / 07:15 PM CDT

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas House has delayed its property tax debate until a week from Wednesday, after initially slating it to be taken up Monday.

Ways and Means committee chairman Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, moved to postpone the property tax bill, which he authored, until Wednesday, April 24.

"Looks like we're waiting on a Senate bill," Burrows said.

Lawmakers will soon debate how to spend Texans' state taxes. Representatives pre-filed 180 amendments. Three Democrats filed the most, led by San Antonio's Trey Martinez Fischer with 13, followed by Austin's Eddie Rodriguez with 10, and Brownsville's Alex Dominguez with eight.

The House held off on discussion of House Bill 2, which was supposed to take place Thursday, while the Senate faced a standoff to even bring their version of the bill to the floor. The Senate debated its version, Senate Bill 2, on Monday, while House leaders opted to wait until the upper chamber tackled its version on the floor.

The legislation aims to limit how quickly property taxes increase in the state, which would require voter approval.

The newest twist came from the top three state leaders. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen introduced a proposal late last week to increase the state sales tax by a penny. The plan would be contingent on the passage of House Bill 2 or Senate Bill 2.

The trio released a joint statement last week:

“Texans are fed up with skyrocketing property taxes. At the beginning of the legislative session, the Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker laid out an agenda for property tax relief through the passage of Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 2 to limit property tax growth. In addition to that effort, today we are introducing a sales tax proposal to buy down property tax rates for all Texas homeowners and businesses, once Senate Bill 2 or House Bill 2 is agreed to and passed by both Chambers. If the one-cent increase in the sales tax passes, it will result in billions of dollars in revenue to help drive down property taxes in the short and long term.”

That plan was met with mixed reaction from lawmakers.

"This eventually will go to the voters. This is democracy in process. This is democracy in action, where folks can, can really have those debates and decide, you know, which route they want to go," State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, said. 

A coalition of House Democrats worried that raising the sales tax to buy down rates would not help families with lower incomes.

"I am not inclined to support an initiative that's only going to hurt working families who are just trying to buy groceries," State Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, said.

The House debate streams live and is archived.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Texas Politics Stories

Trending Video

  • State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

    State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee

  • Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

    Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

  • Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

    Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

  • What is the nuclear option?

    What is the nuclear option?

  • Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

    Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

  • Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

    Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

  • Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

    Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

  • Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

    Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

  • Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

    Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

  • Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

    Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

  • Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

    Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

  • Azzi's Ride
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Azzi's Ride

  • Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

    Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

  • Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

    Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

  • Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

    Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

  • Planning For Medicare

    Planning For Medicare

  • Bomb explodes in Germany river

    Bomb explodes in Germany river

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

    Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

  • City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

    City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

  • Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

    Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

  • Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

    Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

    Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

  • State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

    State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

  • 'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

    'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

  • Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

    Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

  • APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

    APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

  • Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

    Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

  • The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

    The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

  • Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'

  • Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

    Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

  • Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

    Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

    Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

  • UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

    UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

  • AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign

  • Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street

  • Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

    Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

  • Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

    Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

  • Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

    Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

  • Austin wants to keep commuters at home

    Austin wants to keep commuters at home

  • Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

    Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

  • Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

    Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

  • San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

    San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

  • New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

    New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

  • City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

    City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

  • Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

    Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

  • Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

    Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

  • AISD pre-K Festival

    AISD pre-K Festival

  • WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

    WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

    Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

  • Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

    Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

  • UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

    UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

  • Texas State University announces massive new music building

    Texas State University announces massive new music building

  • 'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

    'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss