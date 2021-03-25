Texas House bill could ban reality TV access to law enforcement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A proposed bill would ban law enforcement agencies in Texas from contracting with production companies producing “reality television,” according to HB 45 filed by Williamson County Democrat Rep. James Talarico.

The House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee posted HB 54 on its March 25 agenda, but witness testimony on the George Floyd Act had extended toward seven hours when this article was published.

Talarico’s office did not know whether the bill would be heard before the committee adjourns for the day.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was one of the featured departments on the now-defunct reality show Live PD. During the department’s time on the show, one man died and another was seriously injured after encounters with deputies. In both instances, Live PD cameras were on scene.

Deputies said Javier Ambler failed to dim his headlights and then would not stop when deputies tried to pull him over in March 2019. Ambler eventually crashed in Austin city limits and Austin Police body camera video shows him telling deputies he couldn’t breathe as he lay on the ground as two Williamson County deputies worked to handcuff him.

Ambler died in custody about an hour after his encounter with deputies.

This still image taken from an Austin Police Department body camera video shows two Live PD cameras pointed at Javier Ambler as two Williamson County deputies worked to handcuff him in March 2019. (Austin Police Department body camera recording)

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and former Williamson County Attorney General Counsel Jason Nassour were indicted on Sept. 25, 2020 each on one count of evidence tampering from the March 2019 in-custody death of Javier Ambler.

Police body camera footage from Javier Ambler’s arrest in Williamson County. (KXAN)



Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and his co-defendant, Jason Nassour attended a court hearing streamed over the internet on Nov. 30, 2020. The Williamson County grand jury indicted both men on a charge of evidence tampering stemming from the March 2019 in-custody death of Javier Ambler during a Live PD taping.

This still frame from a June 2019 taping of Live PD shows Ramsey Mitchell lying face-down in a pool of blood on a Williamson County road after multiple Williamson County deputies used force to handcuff Mitchell.

This Live PD broadcast shows Williamson County Deputy Mark Luera in the middle of applying a chokehold on Ramsey Mitchell in this June 2019 traffic stop.

Williamson County took the original mugshot of Ramsey Mitchell within hours of his arrest on June 14, 2019, then “weeks later,” Mitchell said the county changed his original mugshot for the one on the right (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Photos)

Just two months later, some of the same deputies involved in the Ambler arrest were involved in a nationally-broadcasted traffic stop of Ramsey Mitchell. The broadcast shows Mitchell stepping out of his car then turning to run. The video shows deputies grabbed Mitchell and got him on the ground where he was hit with a stun gun, and deputies punched him multiple times and kneed him in the face and head.

Mitchell was seriously injured in the encounter, and an interview review of the use of force showed no policy or law violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Former Sheriff Robert Chody and Jason Nassour, who County Attorney Dee Hobbs’ has continued to employ as the county attorney’s office’s general counsel, were both indicted in September 2020. Each face one count of evidence tampering in connection to the Ambler death.

The indictments allege Chody and Nassour acted to “destroy or conceal” the Live PD recordings in the Ambler arrest. APD body camera video shows at least two Live PD camera operators recording the arrest.

In this Sept. 28, 2020, booking photo provided by the Williamson County, Texas, Sheriff’s office shows Sheriff Robert Chody, who was booked into his jail Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, on a $10,000 bond. A grand jury indicted the Texas sheriff Monday on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died in police custody last year. Chody is facing the third-degree felony charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. (Williamson County Sheriff via AP)

The video would have been used as evidence in the investigation and prosecution related to Ambler’s death, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told KXAN.

In October 2020, Ambler’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and deputies involved in the arrest. Ambler’s attorneys accused the sheriff’s office of using “trivial” traffic offenses to provide “entertaining” content for Live PD.

Ambler’s death caused Talarico to file the bill.