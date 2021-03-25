Texas House bill could ban reality TV access to law enforcement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A proposed bill would ban law enforcement agencies in Texas from contracting with production companies producing “reality television,” according to HB 45 filed by Williamson County Democrat Rep. James Talarico.
The House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee posted HB 54 on its March 25 agenda, but witness testimony on the George Floyd Act had extended toward seven hours when this article was published.
Talarico’s office did not know whether the bill would be heard before the committee adjourns for the day.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was one of the featured departments on the now-defunct reality show Live PD. During the department’s time on the show, one man died and another was seriously injured after encounters with deputies. In both instances, Live PD cameras were on scene.
Deputies said Javier Ambler failed to dim his headlights and then would not stop when deputies tried to pull him over in March 2019. Ambler eventually crashed in Austin city limits and Austin Police body camera video shows him telling deputies he couldn’t breathe as he lay on the ground as two Williamson County deputies worked to handcuff him.
Ambler died in custody about an hour after his encounter with deputies.
Just two months later, some of the same deputies involved in the Ambler arrest were involved in a nationally-broadcasted traffic stop of Ramsey Mitchell. The broadcast shows Mitchell stepping out of his car then turning to run. The video shows deputies grabbed Mitchell and got him on the ground where he was hit with a stun gun, and deputies punched him multiple times and kneed him in the face and head.
Mitchell was seriously injured in the encounter, and an interview review of the use of force showed no policy or law violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Former Sheriff Robert Chody and Jason Nassour, who County Attorney Dee Hobbs’ has continued to employ as the county attorney’s office’s general counsel, were both indicted in September 2020. Each face one count of evidence tampering in connection to the Ambler death.
The indictments allege Chody and Nassour acted to “destroy or conceal” the Live PD recordings in the Ambler arrest. APD body camera video shows at least two Live PD camera operators recording the arrest.
The video would have been used as evidence in the investigation and prosecution related to Ambler’s death, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told KXAN.
In October 2020, Ambler’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and deputies involved in the arrest. Ambler’s attorneys accused the sheriff’s office of using “trivial” traffic offenses to provide “entertaining” content for Live PD.
Ambler’s death caused Talarico to file the bill.