Texas high-speed rail heading for Tuesday hearing at Capitol
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Anyone who sits in traffic can dream of snapping their fingers and transporting to their destination.
A special subcommittee of the state's House Transportation Committee that focuses on high speed rails will convene Tuesday morning, when lawmakers will hear testimony on approximately a dozen bills that would affect the status of high-speed rail projects in Texas.
A proposal to build a high-speed passenger rail connecting Dallas and Houston will face scrutiny from lawmakers on Tuesday. A group called Texas Central is behind one of the proposed railways that would allow travelers to go from North Texas to the Houston area in 90 minutes.
"There are successful high speed train segments all over the world that are the sweet spot of too hard to drive - too short to fly - that's what this project is," Texas Central's managing director of external affairs, Holly Reed, said Monday.
"This project is in the right place because of the population and the growth - serving the right communities that are already connected and finally at the right time when riders are experiencing more congestion - it's harder to get between the two - and people understand right now that more than ever," Reed explained. "People are getting out of their cars and doing rideshares and taking other modes of transportation, so the timing of the project is also finally right."
The idea to connect the state in this way faces backlash.
Kyle Workman, who heads up Texans Against High-Speed Rail, argues building a high-speed rail would not solve the traffic problems in the major metroplexes.
"The traffic’s not in the middle, the traffic is at the end right?" Workman retorted.
He also worries construction will disrupt homeowners along the route.
"You’re taking away their ability to live quietly and peacefully in their property that happens to be in the middle," he said.
Reed concedes some people would be affected by the project development, but she and her cohort are prepared to answer to lawmakers and constituents.
"We know it's going to be intrusive in some respects during construction and on people's property - so we work every single day to make sure we have those personalized conversations and solving problems and listening to concerns everyday," Reed said.
Developers hope Texas lawmakers steer clear from comparing this build to a high-speed rail proposal in California that would have connected San Francisco and Los Angeles. The state's governor axed that idea in his State of the State address in February.
"California is doing it the California way and Texas is doing it right," Reed stated. "The Texas project is not a government project, it's run by investors and entrepreneurs, and that means that every decision on the Texas train is data driven. The Texas train is based where there's demand, it's based where there's population and it's not trying to build an entire system across the state all at once."
There is a rider in the state's pending budget that would prevent Texas from using taxpayer money to subsidize projects that are "unregulated and unapproved by any state or federal entity," according to the amendment's author, State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury. The rider targets expenditures for high-speed rail.
"This project has many issues, and one could easily see the potential outcome that could befall Texas by looking at the catastrophic failure occurring in the California high-speed rail project," Birdwell said in a statement.
"This rider seeks to solely protect state resources, including state right-of-ways, should Texas Central Rail begin construction before receiving a definitive answer on their condemnation authority," Birdwell continued.
House Democrat Erin Zwiener, who represents Blanco and Hays counties, said she wants to ensure landowners' rights are upheld as the state's transportation infrastructure expands.
"I have a district full of commuters who struggle to get to Austin in a timely fashion," Zwiener said Monday.
"My own commute was over an hour this morning," she explained. "We need to make sure that we invest in transportation, but we also need to make sure that we treat landowners with respect and that we always have transparent processes in deciding where these new transportation arteries are going to be placed."
More Texas Politics Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After weeks of behind-the-scenes policy scuffles between Texas’ largest law enforcement union and a high-ranking state lawmaker, a House panel voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at increasing police transparency when suspects die in custody. It comes after an ongoing KXAN investigation revealed law enforcement agencies across the state using a loophole in the Texas Public Information Act to keep such records secret.
Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who also serves as second in charge of the chamber in the role of Speaker Pro Tem, first brought House Bill 147 before the State Affairs Committee in February. His bill would require police to release information in closed cases if a suspect is dead, incapacitated or all parties involved agree to its release.
Moody has described the current law as an “unintended consequence” of efforts to protect the privacy of people who were cleared of crimes. Crafted in 1997, it allows law enforcement to withhold information in closed cases that don’t “result in a conviction or deferred adjudication.”Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
2020 hopeful Beto O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Monday released 10 years of his tax returns, with the most recent filing showing that he and his wife earned more than $360,000 in income.
Encompassing 2008 through 2017, the hundreds of pages of returns show that the former Texas congressman and his wife, Amy, had a total annual income of more than $330,000 from 2015 to 2017. His effective tax rate for 2017 was 22%.
In 2008, their joint income was around $280,000.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas House delays property tax debate
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas House has delayed its property tax debate until a week from Wednesday, after initially slating it to be taken up Monday.
Ways and Means committee chairman Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, moved to postpone the property tax bill, which he authored, until Wednesday, April 24.
"Looks like we're waiting on a Senate bill," Burrows said.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats