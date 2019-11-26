Texas GOP 2020 strategy accidentally sent out, seen by Democrats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A document showing the plans and races that Texas Republicans want to target in 2020, is in the hands of Texas Democrats.

KXAN got a hold of the document, titled “Primary/General Election 2020 [Draft]”, and which was first reported by the Dallas Morning News on Monday.

On it, four House Districts in central Texas are listed as targets for Republicans to flip back to GOP control.

Plans also include buying domain names for some of the Democratic candidates, and making sure when people try to search for them online, it redirects them to sites with Republican messaging.

Additionally, the document says the GOP will set up negative attack websites to pop up on the front pages of search engines.

According to a press release from Texas Democrats, the plan was mistakenly emailed out and leaked to freshman House members.

The plan also talks about coming up with a strategy to reach Republicans who are so-called “Never Trumpers” — in addition to dealing with the “polarizing” nature of President Trump.

“Republicans have already fumbled the ball and we aren’t even in 2020 yet,” said Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party. “They know they’re in deep trouble ‘given the polarizing nature of the President’ and expect ‘Republicans will refuse to turnout during the general election because they don’t want to vote for him.’ The Texas Republican Party is desperate.”

The Texas Party Chair told Quorom Report, that the plan isn’t really news, saying it is just the initial thoughts of a staffer for them to discuss.