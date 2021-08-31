Texas fetal heartbeat law faces legal challenges one day before taking effect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A day before Texas’ new fetal heartbeat law is set to take effect, a judge in Travis County granted several temporary restraining orders — preventing certain lawsuits from being filed under the new rules.

Senate Bill 8 was signed into law in May and restricts abortion procedures after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law also allows any Texas citizen to sue someone who performs an abortion — or aids and abets in the process — if a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

The legislation already faced several legal challenges in the weeks leading up to its September 1 implementation, filed by people who feel the definition of “aiding” the abortion process may be too broad.

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum considered three cases on Tuesday morning: one, brought by an attorney and sexual assault victim’s advocate named Michelle Tuegel; another brought by Bridge Collective, a resource group for people seeking an abortion; and another brought by Allie Van Stean, a woman who regularly donates to women’s health clinics.

On Tuesday morning, the judge granted temporary restraining orders (TROs) in all three instances, against the group Texas Right to Life. According to attorneys for these three plaintiffs, the TRO’s prevent Texas Right to Life from filing lawsuits under the new fetal heartbeat law, until the court can conduct a full-scale temporary injunction hearing later in September.

Their attorneys say the ruling is significant for their clients because they had to prove “probable right to relief” to get the TRO — meaning they were able to show the judge evidence supporting their challenge to the law’s constitutionality.

KXAN spoke to Van Stean earlier this month, who explained, “Simply donating to places like Planned Parenthood count as aiding and abetting an abortion… If I’m donating to Planned Parenthood, I’m not necessarily giving with the intent to assist women in getting an abortion. Planned Parenthood and other places provide necessary and needed services like birth control at a lower cost, affordable option for women who can’t afford it.”

A spokesperson for Texas Right to Life told KXAN on Tuesday, the judge’s ruling was “narrow” and does not block the Texas Heartbeat Act from being broadly enforced at midnight.

They said in a statement, “This ruling by a Travis County judge does not change Texas Right to Life’s plans. Texas Right to Life is still legally authorized to sue others who violate the Texas Heartbeat Act, including abortionists.”

The group also noted they never threatened to sue these three specific plaintiffs.

