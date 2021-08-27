Texas elections bill advances to 3rd reading, final House vote expected Friday

Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, center, answers questions of fellow lawmakers as they debate voting bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill that will change voting laws in Texas advanced to a third reading in the House after an entire day of debate late Thursday.

The House moved the bill on with a vote of 79-37, mostly a party-line vote. The bill’s third reading and final vote are expected to happen Friday. If it passes, it’ll then go back to the Senate with new amendments, and then potentially to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

It must get to Abbott’s desk by Labor Day Weekend, which is when the current special legislative session ends.

The bill is one of Abbott’s priorities in the session. Republicans who supported the bill spent 12 hours defending it, saying it’s meant to provide election integrity and make it harder for people to cheat in future elections.

The elections bill debate has come to a close, 12 hours later. The House has given an initial green light to the GOP elections overhaul bill that catalyzed Democrats effort to break quorum to stop it. Vote: 79-37. #txlege — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) August 27, 2021

Some of the changes to voting laws the bill make are:

Bans 24 hour and creates uniform voting hours for every county in the state

Bans drive-through voting

Adds more liabilities for those assisting Texas with disabilities in voting

Gives more protections for partisan poll watchers

Adds criminal penalties for poll workers if they do not allow a poll watcher to do their job

Adds an extra hour of required early voting

Adds voter ID requirements for voting by mail

In preparation for an intense and passionate debate, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, laid out some ground rules before lawmakers discussed the bill.

“Our rules require we conduct ourselves in a civil manner and treat our colleagues with respect,” Phelan said.

He also told lawmakers not to use the word “racism” during the debate, saying, “We can talk about racial impacts without accusing members of this body of being racist.”

Democrats tried to slow the bill’s movement. They feel the bill is rooted in voter suppression, particularly against minorities.