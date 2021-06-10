Texas Democrats who thwarted GOP elections bill get White House meeting with VP

Vice President Kamala Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan community-based organizations, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Democratic legislators who thwarted a Republican-led elections bill will meet next week with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

Harris’ office announced in a news release the meeting will happen June 16.

The release sent out Thursday afternoon stated, “Vice President Harris will meet at the White House with members of the Texas State Senate and Texas House of Representatives, who in May blocked passage of legislation that would have made it significantly harder for people of Texas to vote.”

Senate Bill 7, the contentious GOP-backed election regulations bill, officially died this legislative session after House Democrats all left the House floor. That move broke quorum and prevented members from being able to vote on the legislation before a key deadline.

Gov. Greg Abbott said SB 7 and HB 20, a bail reform bill, will be added to the agenda of a special session since they failed to pass. However, he has yet to announce when lawmakers will reconvene to potentially revive the defeated elections bill.

Texas Rep. Trey Martinez Fisher, D-San Antonio, released a statement Thursday about his colleagues receiving the invitation to go to the White House.

“Texas House Democrats broke quorum to stop dangerous anti-voter legislation. Our state and country are better off when more people participate in our democracy. With everything on the line, we used every tactic in our arsenal — not just to preserve our state but to preserve our democracy,” Rep. Martinez Fisher said. “Now, it’s time for Congress to act. They must pass voting rights legislation that protects the rights of all voters. We are deeply appreciative that Vice President Harris understands what is at stake and is leading the way to protect our democracy. We are honored to stand with her, Congressional Democrats, and the entire Biden Administration.”

Advocates of federal voting rights laws led a rally Wednesday outside the Supreme Court, urging the Senate to pass a voting rights bill that is currently being blocked by Republicans and some Democrats.