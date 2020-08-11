Texas Democrats snubbed by DNC, ‘somebody dropped the ball’

FILE – In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit. As the U.S. economy flashes recession warning signs, Democratic presidential candidates are leveling pre-emptive blame on President Donald Trump. They argue that his aggressive and unpredictable tariff policies are to blame for gloomy economic forecasts. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prominent Texas Democrats were left off of a list of featured speakers for the Democratic National Convention, leading the state party chair to call on convention organizers to “fix it.”

Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, told KXAN on Tuesday that Texas Democrats need to be featured in high-profile national events. The lineup released earlier in the day included former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican.

“Somebody messed up. Somebody dropped the ball and they need to fix it,” Hinojosa said.

No @BetoORourke, no @JulianCastro or @Castro4Congress, no Texans on the list of featured speakers for the Democratic National Convention. @TexasDemocrats chair @HinojosaTX tells me:



"Somebody messed up. Somebody dropped the ball and they need to fix it." #txlege @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/CFEssuqKsO — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) August 11, 2020

The DNC will be held from August 17 to 20. Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president on the final night. Biden announced on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris of California will be his running mate.

Texas Democrats claim that Texas, which is controlled by Republicans in every statewide office, is a battleground state in 2020. Four of the last five statewide polls show Biden ahead of President Trump.

KXAN politics reporter John Engel will have a full recap of this story tonight on KXAN at 10 p.m.