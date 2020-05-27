Texas Democrats announce Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro as convention guests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Democratic Party has announced three more guest speakers for its 2020 virtual state convention starting June 1.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, along with former Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio mayor Julian Castro will speak at the largest gathering of Democrats outside of the national convention.

The party announced Tuesday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would also be a special guest for the convention, which will bring Democrats together in an online format to select delegates to send to the Democratic National Convention, vote on party platform and choose party leadership.