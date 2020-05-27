Texas Democrats announce Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro as convention guests

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Democratic Party has announced three more guest speakers for its 2020 virtual state convention starting June 1.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, along with former Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio mayor Julian Castro will speak at the largest gathering of Democrats outside of the national convention.

The party announced Tuesday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would also be a special guest for the convention, which will bring Democrats together in an online format to select delegates to send to the Democratic National Convention, vote on party platform and choose party leadership.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss