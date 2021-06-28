Texas Democratic Party names two executive directors to ‘try a new approach’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Democratic Party named two co-executive directors Monday, chairperson Gilberto Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said Jamarr Brown and Hannah Roe Beck are the new leaders “in order to build stronger coalitions, reach more Texans and create an inclusive, collaborative movement.”

Hinojosa said the party is “trying a new approach,” with two executive directors.

Brown is the party’s first Black executive director, and Beck is the party’s youngest. Beck has served in an interim executive director role previously.

The Republican Party of Texas, meanwhile, is set to name a replacement for Allen West, who resigned his chair position June 4. West’s resignation will take effect July 11 when the party selects a new chair.

West hinted at possibly running for office when he announced his resignation, saying “maybe something Congressional.”