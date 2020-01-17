Texas Democrat calls it ‘big honor’ to serve on prosecution team during Senate impeachment trial

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Rep. Sylvia Garcia spoke for the first time publicly since accepting a high profile role as a prosecutor during the impending Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

The Houston Democrat held a press conference at her office Friday morning, where she called it a “big honor” to serve as one of seven impeachment managers selected this week by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“This is something that I didn’t really plan to do and, quite frankly, didn’t even seek to do,” Rep. Garcia said. “I was asked by the Speaker to consider doing this, and, of course, when asked to serve, I accepted. I will be carrying not only the weight of my oath, but also our democracy and the Constitution and upholding the rule of law.”

The other impeachment managers include Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff of California; Jerry Nadler of New York; Zoe Lofgren of California; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Val Demings of Florida; and Jason Crow of Colorado.

Garcia said she will spend the next two days preparing for the Senate trial with her staff members before returning to Washington, D.C. on Sunday. She said it’s currently undecided which aspect of the prosecution she will take in the case.

President Trump’s legal defense team is also coming together now. His lawyers will include retired law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton.

When asked Friday whether enough Republican senators would ultimately vote to remove the president, Garcia responded, “As a judge, I learned many years ago that you never second guess a jury. You just never do.”

She added, “all I can tell you is that the team that Speaker Pelosi has put together, we’ll prepare. We’ll be ready, and we’ll present a very strong case to the American people.”

Garcia previously worked as a lawyer and a judge before being elected to Congress in 2018.

The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial on Thursday when Chief Justice John Roberts swore in the senators as jurors. The trial resumes Tuesday.