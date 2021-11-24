Texas border landowners ask for federal funding for damage incurred during migrant crisis

DEL RIO, Texas (Nexstar) — This week, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) met with local leaders in Del Rio to discuss how the current crisis at Texas’ southern border is affecting the community.

While local law enforcement and city officials asked for more funding, border communities have already secured $30 million from the federal government to reimburse local communities and non-governmental organizations who had spent significant resources on migrant care.

Landowners, however, said they have been overlooked. The South Texans’ Property Rights Association said landowners have experienced property damage and worker shortages due to the migrant crisis.

“We don’t want to compete with law enforcement monies because of stolen vehicles and that sort of thing. So where does that come from? That leaves the landowner high and dry,” Susan Kibbe, the association’s executive director, told Cornyn on Monday.

“There’s people that are leaving, employers are losing employees on their property. They don’t want to stay anymore,” Kibbe said, explaining the employees feel unsafe.

Senator Cornyn said he would take the stories he heard at the roundtable discussion to try to garner attention in D.C.

“We’ve been doing what we can to bring attention to the issue in a public way. We openly support the state and their efforts. And we’re working with them to try to with processing centers and trying to work with all county officials to make it happen. But we need federal help, and we need a mindset change,” Kibbe said.