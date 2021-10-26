$290M Johnson & Johnson opioid crisis settlement coming to Texas

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $290 million settlement agreement for Texas with Johnson & Johnson related to opioid epidemic-related claims.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay into a the Qualified Settlement Fund, which is Texas’ portion of settlement dollars.

“I am pleased that all parties have reached final agreement on this monumental settlement. This is the next step to bring much-needed funding for Texans who have fallen victim to the irresponsible and deceptive marketing practices from opioid manufacturers that spurred this epidemic,” Paxton said Tuesday. “My office will continue to aggressively work to hold those accountable for causing this crisis. These funds will bring life-changing resources to those victimized by this tragic crisis.”

Texas is also expected to receive up to $1.2 billion from three opioid distributors. Altogether, Texas could receive up to $1.5 billion in settlement money.

Reporter Daniel Marin will have a full report on the settlement and its impact in Texas at 5 p.m. on KXAN News.