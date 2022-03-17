AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As cities and schools lift mask requirements, a Texas appeals court ruled Thursday that independent school districts are allowed to require masks on campuses.

The court’s decision comes after a group of 19 school districts — including Austin, Houston and Dallas ISDs — sued Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton for the governor’s July 2021 executive order prohibiting local government entities from mandating face coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The battle between schools, local entities and the state over local control mitigation measures has been long drawn out, as school districts filed suit in August 2021.

Schools had sought injunctive relief in order to impose these mandates. A trial court previously granted a temporary injunction on the governor’s ban on mask mandates, but state attorneys in the OAG appealed this decision. Texas’ Third Court of Appeals in Austin doubled down on the trial court’s ruling, reinstating the injunction.

Districts have claimed the governor “exceeded his authority” with the prohibition on mask mandates. In response, state attorneys argued the districts’ lacked standing in challenging the governor’s executive order due to sovereign immunity.

In the opinion, Justice Chari L. Kelly wrote that “the Governor does not possess absolute authority under the Texas Disaster Act to preempt orders issued by governmental entities and officials.”

Kelly went on to write that because the governor’s order prevents schools from using masking as means for controlling COVID-19 in their local jurisdictions, “it inflicts an irreparable injury on school districts and community college districts.”

The decision comes as many major school districts already stopped requiring masks for students and staff. However, some leaders have expressed the need for flexibility to reimpose mandates in the case of another variant that might pose a risk to the community.

“As always, please keep in mind that the fluidity of this pandemic may require that we reinstate a masking requirement,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said on March 7 after making masks optional in the district.

Nexstar reached out to the Governor’s and Attorney General’s offices for request for comment, and will update this story if and when they respond.