Texas AG Ken Paxton objects to state bar investigation, says it’s ‘partisan’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an objection Friday to the Texas State Bar’s effort to investigate him and his staff for their failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election last year.

The investigation by a panel appointed by the state bar began in early summer and aims to determine if there was misconduct on Paxton’s part in regard to a December 2020 lawsuit headed up by Paxton, which asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh the constitutionality of 2020 election procedures used in battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Paxton’s office calls the panel conducting the investigation “one-sided and partisan,” claiming the group is made up of left-leaning lawyers “strategically” picked from Travis County.

“Texans know exactly what’s going on here,” said Paxton in a press release. “It is no surprise that a cabal of President Biden donors and voters are finding a way to retaliate against the work of my office for the State of Texas’s challenge to the constitutionality of the 2020 elections. Nearly half the nation joined Texas’s cause and two Supreme Court Justices voted to take up the case. I stand by our lawsuit. This is a total misuse of the Bar’s power and responsibility.”

Gov. Greg Abbott released a comment on Paxton’s allegations against the state bar panel.

“These allegations raise separation-of-powers questions under our Constitution,” Abbott said in a press release. “I am confident that the Supreme Court of Texas, to which the State Bar of Texas is ultimately accountable, will ensure that the judicial branch upholds the law.”

Paxton is still facing a criminal case, for which he was indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, as well as a newer FBI investigation and lawsuit brought against him by his former aides.