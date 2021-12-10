Texas abortion law: U.S. Supreme Court rules to allow future challenges

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — The United States Supreme Court ruled Friday to allow lawsuits to move forward in Texas in regards to the law that bans most abortions.

Justices ruled Friday morning in the case of Whole Women’s Health v. Jackson that abortion clinics can continue to challenge the law, coming more than a month after justices first heard the case on Nov. 1, considering procedural questions about the law, not the substance of the law itself.

The high court dismissed the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Texas in regards to enforcement of the law, so the law as it stands now is still in place.

The Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, which can be as early as six weeks, a time before most women know they’re pregnant. It makes no exceptions for rape or incest. The court’s previous major abortion rulings allow states to prohibit abortions far past the six-week mark, closer to once a fetus is viable outside of the mother’s womb.

State District Judge David Peeples issued an opinion that the law was unconstitutional when it came to its enforcement, allowing citizens to sue anyone who assisted or performed an abortion for $10,000 after cardiac activity in a fetus, but he didn’t issue an injunction to stop enforcement.

“This case is not about abortion; it is about civil procedure,” he wrote in his order.

The case raised a complex set of issues about who, if anyone, can sue over the law in federal court, the typical route for challenges to abortion restrictions. Indeed, federal courts routinely put a hold on similar laws, which rely on traditional enforcement by state and local authorities.

Another issue is whom to target with a court order that ostensibly tries to block the law. Under Supreme Court precedents, it’s not clear whether a federal court can restrain the actions of state court judges who would hear lawsuits filed against abortion providers, court clerks who would be charged with accepting the filings or anyone who might someday want to file a lawsuit.

The Texas law was specifically designed to put obstacles in the way of legal challenges, and so far it has worked.

The justices declined to block the law once before, voting 5-4 in September to let it take effect. At the time, the three appointees of former President Donald Trump and two other conservative colleagues formed the majority.