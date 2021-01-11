‘Swamp Traitor’: Texas Republican Michael McCaul’s office vandalized after vote to certify election

The district office of U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul in Tomball, Texas was vandalized overnight, according to his staff, with the words “Swamp Traitor” spray-painted on the window. (Photo courtesy: U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The district office of U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul in Tomball, Texas was vandalized overnight, according to his staff, with the words “Swamp Traitor” spray-painted on the window.

McCaul (R-TX 10) voted to certify the 2020 presidential election last week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“I understand many people are still frustrated with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but I must reiterate as I did last Wednesday that destruction and violence are not the answer,” McCaul said in a statement. “I pray we can come together as Americans, unified knowing we are one nation under God.”

McCaul’s staff said the Tomball Police Dept. has opened an investigation and is in contact with the U.S. Capitol Police.