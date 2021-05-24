Submit your questions about the Texas legislative session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas legislative session is coming to a close, as lawmakers debated and passed bills that affect you. This Thursday, KXAN’s politics team is answering your questions about what happened and what’s next in a live-streamed special report.

Tune in on kxan.com, the KXAN News App or KXAN’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday to get your questions answered about healthcare, COVID-19 response, education, where money is going, elections changes, criminal justice and the politics of Texas.

Do you have a question you’d like answered? Fill out the form below and it could be included in Thursday’s stream: