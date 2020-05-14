State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez talks about Texas Senate campaign with Texas Tribune

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez speaks to the Texas Tribune Thursday about his campaign for the Texas Senate.

Rodriguez speaks to Texas Tribune state political reporter Cassi Pollock.

Rodriguez has represented House District 51, covering much of southeast Travis County, since 2003. In March, he declared his candidacy for Senate District 14, left vacant by retiring state Sen. Kirk Watson, who was named the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

The special election to fill the seat was originally scheduled for early May, but Gov. Greg Abbott postponed the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watson was set to face reelection in 2022.

Rodriguez faces a challenge for the seat from Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, who also declared her candidacy in March and announced her resignation as county judge. However, Eckhardt delayed her resignation to mid-May to help local officials handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodriguez sits on the House Calendars, State Affairs, and Ways and Means committees. He also serves as co-founder and chair of the Texas House Farm-to-Table Caucus and policy chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus.

