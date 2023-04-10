Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 10, 2023.

(Texas Tribune) — Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, has retained a criminal-defense attorney amid a potential ethics investigation by a House committee.

The lawyer, Patrick Short, issued a statement Monday morning saying his firm “has been engaged by State Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-TX 2) in a matter relating a possible complaint filed against him with the Texas House Ethics Committee.”

In reality, there is no House Ethics Committee, but the statement is likely a reference to the House General Investigating Committee, which is responsible for handling such complaints against lawmakers.

The Capitol has been abuzz about Slaton’s whereabouts after he missed one of the most important days of the session Thursday, when the House debated the budget. It was even more eyebrow-raising because the rabble-rouser had proposed 27 amendments to the budget. Slaton was the only absence when the roll call was called Thursday morning.

Slaton and multiple people close to him have not responded to requests for comment on his whereabouts.

As speculation grew about Slaton, the chairman of the General Investigating Committee, Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, issued a statement saying the panel does not comment “on any investigations it undertakes, including statements confirming or denying the existence of any ongoing investigation.”

Slaton is known as one of the farthest-right members of the Texas House and a thorn in the side of his party’s leadership. He was first elected in 2021, defeating a longtime Republican incumbent he criticized as too moderate.

