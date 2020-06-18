State organizations react to Supreme Court’s DACA reversal

Dreamers rally outside the Supreme Court to support a group of youths who sued to stop the Trump administration from ending DACA, Nov. 12, 2019. (NEXSTAR)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the Supreme Court issued its decision saying the Trump Administration illegally stopped the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Thursday, it sent shockwaves across the American political landscape.

The high court reversed the administration’s closing of the program, 5-4.

Generally speaking, Democrats are cheering the high court’s decision to restore protections to DACA recipients, better known as Dreamers, and Republicans were left stymied.

“Today’s victory for DREAMers is a victory for us all,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said. “DREAMers are our doctors, nurses, brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, neighbors and members of the military. DREAMers are here to stay.”

The rest of the Democrats’ statement via Hinojosa is as follows:

It is fiercely American to look out and protect one another. Our DREAMers have always deserved the same protections as anybody else and now they will get those protections they deserve. We applaud the Supreme Court for making the right decision. Diversity is America’s greatest strength. The United States is a nation built by immigrants. DREAMers embody American values and contribute to the strength and resilience of the United States every single day. The Texas Democratic Party is proud to stand strongly and in solidarity with the DREAMers and immigrant youth here in Texas and across the country. Everybody deserves to live without fear and nobody should ever be forced to live in the shadows Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democrats

KXAN has reached out to the Texas GOP for a statement, and when we receive it, we’ll update this story.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, issued this statement on the decision:

We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority. We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General

Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy and Secretary-Treasurer Montserrat Garibay said in a statement while the Dreamers won, it’s just a “temporary reprieve.”

“Congress still needs to pass comprehensive immigration reform that gives Dreamers and other immigrants a path to citizenship. To accomplish that goal, the people must speak,” the statement said.

“The Texas AFL-CIO will continue to stand with our DACAmented members to battle for justice for immigrant communities. How the next steps play out will be determined by how all of us continue to organize and how voters join together at the polls in the most important election of our lives.”