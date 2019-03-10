State of Texas: School safety proposals take shape

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – Leaders from the Santa Fe school district came to Austin to share their insights into lessons learned after a deadly school shooting. They spoke at a hearing where lawmakers heard hours of testimony on the Texas Senate proposal to strengthen school safety in Texas.

This week on State of Texas, we look closer at how the shootings at Santa Fe are shaping the debate at the Capitol. “If you’re not safe, it doesn’t matter how well educated you are,” said State Sen. Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood), who chairs the Senate Education Committee.

We also hear from State Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock), who’s taking the lead on a bipartisan package of bills called the “Whole Student Agenda.” Lawmakers proposed 24 bills that aim to promote safe and healthy schools. The legislation includes plans to strengthen mental health services, add suicide prevention programs, but also add financial literacy and civics courses for students.

“These are things that are going to help students prepare for the workforce,” Talarico said. “But again, if they’re not healthy and safe, then the academics don’t mean much to them.”