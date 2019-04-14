State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A Texan in the race for the White House is highlighting his immigration proposals as a counter to President Trump's visit to the state.
"We have a border that is more secure than it's ever been and we can maintain that security," said Democrat Julián Castro. "But what we don't need to do is to be cruel to children and to families."
Castro spoke one-on-one with politics reporter Phil Prazan about his ideas on immigration.
Would you vote to raise your own taxes? Texas voters could soon face that decision, thanks to a plan from the state's top leaders to raise the state's sales tax to pay for property tax relief.
Raising the tax requires amending the state's constitution. It could be a tough decision for many voters.
"Voters are going to have to believe that this is actually going to reduce their property taxes," explained Dale Craymer, President of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association. "In the past, they've been promised property tax relief that at best has been illusory to them."
More Texas Politics Stories
-
Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are expected to vote on property tax relief this week. One key question is how to pay for those plans.
The debate comes days after Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutentant Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced they're backing a plan to raise sales taxes to help pay for property tax relief.
Their plan would raise the statewide sales tax rate from 6.25% to 7.25%. Lawmakers would first have to agree to limit future property tax hikes. Then Texas voters would need to approve changing the state constitution to raise the tax.Read the Full Article
-
'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration
AUSTIN (Nexstar) - President Donald Trump's visit to San Antonio turned a spotlight on presidential candidate and former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro. He held a rally of his own in the Alamo City to counter President Trump's immigration views and to highlight his own proposals for the border and beyond.
Castro spoke to politics reporter Phil Prazan about his immigration plan.
CASTRO: We want to choose compassion, not cruelty, when it comes to immigrants. This president has tried to get us to believe that somehow we can only have a border that's secure if we are cruel to little children and their parents. I believe that we have a border that is more secure than it's ever been, and instead of choosing cruelty, we should choose compassion.Read the Full Article
-
Border security bill clears first hurdle in Texas House
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bipartisan bill to address border security in Texas cleared its first step for further consideration this week.
“I figured, instead of fighting over a wall, let’s find out what the border Democrats and border officials — what do they want for border security?” said State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg.
Biedermann, the main author of House Bill 4306, said while many areas related to border security, such as immigration policies, remain a federal issue, he wanted a way for Democrats and Republicans to work together to address some areas on a state level.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats