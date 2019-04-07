State of Texas: Compromise shapes plan to pay for public schools

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — This week on State of Texas: House lawmakers approve more money for schools and teachers, but set the stage for conflict with the Senate over pay raises for educators. Texas Tribune Education Reporter, Aliyya Swaby, and James Barragan of the Dallas Morning News join host Josh Hinkle for insight into the compromises that pushed the vote through, and the fight ahead in the Senate.

Also this week, State Senator Kirk Watson (D-Austin) shares his perspective on the tax relief plan scheduled for a vote this week, and the concerns some local leaders have about the impact. Plus, hear why a conservative state leader is lending his support to the push to let farmers grow hemp in Texas.