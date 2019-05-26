State of Texas: Claiming victory at the Capitol

State of Texas - The Super Bowl of Sessions

AUSTIN (Nexstar) - The top three political leaders in Texas declared a big victory this week. The "Big Three" told reporters that the legislature reached a deal on the top three priorities of the 2019 session: comprehensive school finance reform, a two-year state budget and a plan to slow the growth of rising property taxes. The results could affect the 2020 campaign season in Texas.



And the get out of jail free card that regular people can’t bargain with. Our investigation into why some police officers who face felony charges aren’t spending a day in jail.

Then a bill to test all backlogged rape kits is on its way to the governor’s desk. How it came to be and the accountability and opportunity it will give to victims. You can see those stories on this week's State of Texas.