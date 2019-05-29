State income tax, disaster relief funding to be decided in November election
This article has been updated to reflect ten constitutional amendments on the ballot. A previous version of this article and the attached video reference eight.
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As state lawmakers left the Capitol on the last day of session, they passed on new measures for Texans to vote on in November.
Voters will have the chance to enact ten changes to the Texas Constitution, ranging from flood infrastructure funding, more money for state cancer research projects, and deciding whether to prohibit a state income tax.
All of these ideas received support from two-thirds of each chamber in the Texas legislature.
Since this was the first legislative session after Hurricane Harvey left lasting damage in the Houston area and along the coastal bend, lawmakers focused attention on flood mitigation. This led to a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a flood infrastructure fund. The fund would allow the Texas Water Development Board to pay for drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.
This comes as lawmakers created the framework for a statewide flood plan to be established by 2024.
Chairman of the Senate Water and Rural Affairs committee, Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, said the state's investment in water flood funding was "a whole new way to look at how we prepare and try to prevent floods going forward."
Lawmakers sent a package of bills relating to flood mitigation and water issues to the Governor's desk, including legislation that would reform best practices for state officials, ensures state and federal funding flows properly. Perry authored SB 8, one of the bills in that legislative package.
"[SB8] starts coordinating all these plans and processes because what we've had in the past is this county fixed its problem by moving the water onto the county neighboring it," Perry said. "So this is a coordinating oversight with maps and ensuring a big, 10,000-foot view."
Another of the constitutional amendments on the ballot in November is a measure to allow the state to increase the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas by $3 billion.
"CPRIT saves lives," cancer survivor Rebecca Esparza said in April as she came to the Capitol to talk to lawmakers about cancer research funding. "CPRIT saved my life and I'm counting on it to save other Texans' lives as well."
"We're the place where some of the most incredible, important cancer research is going on right now. I look forward to many more things happening," said State Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond.
"I really see us as being at the forefront in terms of cancer research, which should translate to cures and certainly preventive measures," he added.
Texas voters will also choose whether to allocate 100% of the state's sporting goods sales tax to state parks. Lawmakers dedicated money from that tax to state parks in 1993, but since then they have re-routed portions of that money to other budget items.
"We have to plan for the future," State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, said in a January press conference. "The currrent park system cannot support the millions we have here in Texas."
Voters will also consider a proposal to ban a state income tax on individuals.
State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, authored the plan in the House.
"Texans know how to spend their hard-earned money better than the government and that's why we're putting a constitutional amendment on their ballots this November prohibiting a state income tax," he tweeted earlier this month.
The proposal was met with criticism by Senate liberals, who explained they did not think Texans wanted a state income tax on individuals, but they argued it could have unintended consequences affecting a business tax that raises billions of dollars for public schools each year. The resolution passed 22-9, with South Texas Democrats Chuy Hinojosa and Eddie Lucio, and Fort Worth's Beverly Powell in favor of the ban.
One ballot measure would make it easier for law enforcement animals to be transferred to their handlers after the animals retire. Lawmakers also placed a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would double the funding the land board can transfer from the permanent fund to the available school fund each year. Also on the list, a proposal to establish the Economically Distressed Areas Program, which according to a state analysis, provides financial assistance for projects to develop water and wastewater services in economically distressed areas where those services or facilities don't meet minimum state standards.
Voters will also decide on whether to create a temporary property tax exemption for certain political subdivisions for property owners in areas declared by the governor as disaster areas. Another would allow the state to exempt precious metals held in a depository from being taxed as property, and rounding out the list: an amendment to loosen restrictions for municipal judges.
Lawmakers pass bills spurred by KXAN investigations
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas lawmakers worked throughout the weekend deciding which bills to pass as the 86th Legislature came to an end on Monday. Some of those bills came after KXAN investigations into problems with red light cameras, opioid abuse by children and toll road drivers frustrated by late fees and inaccurate billing. Gov. Greg Abbott has until June 16 to either sign those bills into law or veto them.
A bill that would ban red light cameras across Texas is headed to Abbott's desk. He's expected to sign it into law since one of his campaign promises during his re-election effort was to ban the cameras.
Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, filed House Bill 1631 , which was backed by nearly 100 lawmakers who served as co-authors. The bill passed the House and Senate earlier this month and was sent to Abbott last week for final approval.Read the Full Article
Texas House and Senate wrap up a 'nuts-and-bolts' session
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas House and Senate have officially ended their work at the Texas Legislature, wrapping up the 140-day legislation session.
For the most part, the Republican-led legislature stayed away from controversial issues that divided the state in 2017; instead, they focused on difficult but important issues like Hurricane Harvey relief, public school finance reform and property tax reform.
Sunday, the Texas House and Senate approved a two-year state budget of $250 billion — a record. It includes upwards of $6 billion for public education, including teacher pay and more per-student spending; another $5 billion will go to pay local property taxes to ease the burden on homeowners.Read the Full Article
‘Dead suspect loophole' fix stripped from open records bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The so-called “dead suspect loophole” will remain in the Texas Public Information Act, after state lawmakers removed an effort to close it from a major open records bill in the final days of this legislative session.
For two years, KXAN has investigated this transparency issue. Current law allows police agencies to withhold information like video and other records from the public in criminal cases when the suspect has not been convicted or adjudicated. That includes cases when a suspect has died in custody, as that person will never go through the court process - allowing police to keep related records secret permanently.
Sources who dealt with the conference committee for Senate Bill 944 said Gov. Greg Abbott’s office indicated he would only sign the bill if that law enforcement amendment was stripped from it. The “dead suspect” measure has met opposition throughout the session from the state’s largest police union - the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas — primarily due to a section that aimed to make allegations of misconduct against police related to in-custody death cases public — even if the allegations are not sustained.Read the Full Article
