AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Texas State Employees Union (TSEU), Texas AFL-CIO chapter and Texas Communication Workers of America (CWA), as well as retirees and supporters, held a Lobbying Day at the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday.

The TSEU is asking lawmakers for:

a $10,000 per year raise for all state employees and university workers;

a pension increase for retired state employees; and,

more funding and staff for state services and universities.

The day began with a march; union members and supporters gathered at Woolridge Square before walking to the capitol.

At the capitol’s south steps, TSEU leadership and representatives from other allied unions spoke at a rally.

TSEU President Judy Lugo said high worker turnover and an increased cost of living have made state workers’ already hard jobs “near being impossible.”

“We are here today, along with many allies, to bring the simple message to our elected leaders: Pay raise now!” Lugo said. “State leaders are sitting on billions and billions of dollars. The people that make Texas work have gone for over 20 years without a pension increase and over 10 years without a real pay increase.”

“Legislators in this building, this month, already know pension increases are critical for retirees — they have given themselves three different increases,” Lugo said.

Texas House Rep. John Busey, D-Cedar Park, also spoke at the rally.

“I’m proud to be a union member. I’m proud to stand alongside each and every one of you,” Busey said. “Time after time after time, y’all have put in more work than you need to because you want to serve this state. But this building has failed you.”

Busey said he wants to see House Bills 202 (pay raise for state employees) and 3761 (cost-of-living adjustment for benefits from the Employees Retirement System of Texas) passed.

“The disrespect cannot go on any longer. If we don’t get it done and we’re gonna get it done at the ballot box, because your voice will not be silenced,” Busey said. “Let’s get the pay raise and let’s get the cost of living adjustment. Let’s get to work.”