AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday he will be sued by the Texas State Bar Association over his lawsuit that challenged the 2020 presidential election results to the United States Supreme Court.

“I have recently learned that the Texas State Bar — which has been waging a months-long witch-hunt against me — now plans to sue me and my top deputy for filing Texas v. Penn: the historic challenge to the unconstitutional 2020 presidential election joined by nearly half of all the states and over a hundred members of Congress,” Paxton said in a statement on his social media. “I stand by this lawsuit completely.”

On Friday afternoon, the Commission for Lawyer Discipline filed a disciplinary petition in the 368th Judicial District Court in Williamson County against Brent Edward Webster, the First Assistant to the Attorney General, for his role in Texas’ challenge to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victories in four swing states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. The commission is a part of the Texas State Bar.

The petition said Webster’s representations to the U.S. Supreme Court were “dishonest,” and the allegations were “not supported by any charge, indictment, judicial finding, and/or credible or admissible evidence.”

Hours after releasing his statement, the state’s top lawyer announced he would be investigating the nonprofit arm of the bar, the Texas Bar Foundation, for “facilitating mass influx of illegal aliens.” His office’s press release accused the foundation of “donating money to groups that ‘encourage, participate in, and fund illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico border.'”

KXAN was unable to reach the Texas Bar Foundation for immediate comment.

State Bar of Texas president Sylvia Borunda Firth, however, released a statement in response to Paxton calling the investigation into his misconduct a “witch-hunt.” She said the group is “dedicated to fostering ethical conduct in the legal profession and protecting the public through the attorney discipline system.”

University of Texas Law School professor Charles Silver said the State Bar does not typically file lawsuits against attorneys but processes and investigates complaints.

“If the State Bar is convinced that Attorney General Paxton initiated a lawsuit for an improper purpose, then it has a duty to make that finding and impose some sort of a sanction,” Silver said.

Last year, nonprofit Lawyers Defending American Democracy, as well as 16 Texas attorneys, filed a complaint against Paxton for his lawsuit’s trying to overturn 2020 election results in those four states.

The is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Monica Madden will have a full report on KXAN at 5 p.m.