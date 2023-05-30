AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s now known when voters will head to the polls and decide who will fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Bryan Slaton after his resignation and expulsion from the Texas House of Representatives.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Monday night that the special election will happen on Nov. 7. Only those who live in Texas House District 2 — which covers Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties — can cast a ballot. Early voting will begin on Oct. 23.

Slaton, a Republican from Royse City, resigned from his House seat on May 8 after an investigative panel found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 19-year-old woman on his staff, providing her with enough alcohol before their encounter that she felt dizzy and had double vision. Even though he stepped down, the House still voted unanimously to expel him from office over the sexual misconduct allegations.

Slaton became the first state representative to face expulsion from the House since 1927.

The House Committee on General Investigating released the 16-page report that found Slaton had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with an aide. This is the same ethics panel that later recommended 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton covering years of alleged abuse of power, retaliation and bribery.

The House ultimately moved to impeach Paxton by a vote of 121-23. The Texas Senate announced Monday afternoon that it would hold Paxton’s impeachment trial no later than Aug. 28.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot in House District 2 must file their applications with the Texas Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.