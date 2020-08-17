Snubbed by DNC, Texas Democrats to host pre-convention panel with prominent leaders

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke gestures after endorsing Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Democrats, largely excluded from prominent speaking opportunities at this week’s Democratic National Convention, will host a pre-convention, final night panel featuring former presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro, Senate candidate MJ Hegar, and Stacey Abrams.

The virtual panel will focus on the “changing South” and battleground efforts by Democrats in Texas and Georgia, as well as what to expect from former Vice President Joe Biden’s acceptance speech.

The stream will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, the last day of the DNC, on the Texas Democratic Party social media platforms.

“Once Texas goes blue, the White House will follow,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “The Democratic National Convention is the next step on the road to ending the Trump nightmare and electing Democrats up and down the ballot in November.”

Biden, and his running mate Kamala Harris, will accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s national convention being held this week, Aug. 17-20. The convention is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting the number of available speaking slots.

Hinojosa told KXAN last week that someone at the national party “dropped the ball” by not having any Texans in prominent speaking roles at the national convention, which includes one Republican.

On Sunday, the Biden campaign announced that 17 speakers will share Tuesday’s keynote speaking slot at the DNC, which will include U.S. Rep. Collin Allred and state Rep. Victoria Neave, both of Dallas.

No @BetoORourke, no @JulianCastro or @Castro4Congress, no Texans on the list of featured speakers for the Democratic National Convention. @TexasDemocrats chair @HinojosaTX tells me:



"Somebody messed up. Somebody dropped the ball and they need to fix it." #txlege @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/CFEssuqKsO — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) August 11, 2020

Hinojosa told the Dallas Morning News that the additions of Allred and Neave to the DNC lineup is a “step in the right direction” but added that Texas Democrats could have filled more available slots at the national convention.

Texas Democrats claim that Texas, which is controlled by Republicans in every statewide office, is a battleground state in 2020. Four of the last six statewide polls show Biden ahead of President Trump. A YouGov poll released on Monday showed Trump ahead by 7 points.